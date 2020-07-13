HEART Director, Govt College Shabqadar Principal transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred and posted two senior officers of KP Higher education academy of Research and Training (HEART) and Principal of Government Degree College Shabqadar.

According to a notification of Establishment department issued here Monday, HEART Director Mohammad Arshad (PCS-SC-BS-20) has been transferred and posted in establishment department.

Similarly, Principal of Government Degree College Shabqadar Charsadda Tasbhi ullah Professor (BS-20) has been transferred and posted as HEART Director.