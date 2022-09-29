Heart disease claims over 200000 lives in Pakistan annually: Cardiologists

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Cardiologists on Thursday said that the change in life style was the main reason of the cardiac diseases which claimed more than 200000 lives in Pakistan annually.

This was disclosed by senior professors of cardiology Dr Feroz Memon, Dr Fazul Rehman, Dr Zaman Baloch, Dr Kashif Shaikh and others in a press conference on "World Heart Diseases Day" being observed on September 29 every year.

Dr Feroz Memon said 45% cardiac deaths are being reported all over the world daily basis, of them 30 percent patients lost their lives due to heart attacks.

He said heart disease is number one killer disease which claims over 17 million lives all over the world annually, adding that as many as 220000 deaths are being reported every year in Pakistan due to this disease.

He urged the people for adopting preventive measures against cardiac diseases as prevention is better than cure.

Dr Feroz Memon said that World Heart Disease Day was celebrated on September 29 every year with the aim of creating awareness among people about this disease so as to reduce its proportion.

The blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, smoking and other factors are main causes of the heart disease, so people must prevent this disease by having walk and exercise daily basis, he said.

Prof Dr Fazul Rehman said the theme of this year's World Heart Day is " Use Heart For Every Heart" and there was dire need of creating awareness among people regarding cardiac ailment.

He said people could save themselves from heart disease by lowering their blood pressure and cholesterol level while giving up smoking would also be helpful in reducing risk of coronary heart diseases.

Dr. Zaman Baloch urged the media for creating awareness among general public about reasons of heart diseases so that risk of this disease could be reduced.

While expressing his views, the Cardiologist Dr. Kashif Sheikh said that the treatment of heart disease was expensive in a country like ours, so we have to put more emphasis on preventive measures to avoid this disease.

He urged the people to maintain their sugar and blood pressure level and keep moving so this killer disease could be averted.

Prof. Dr Fasih Hashmi was also present on the occasion.