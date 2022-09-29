UrduPoint.com

Heart Disease Claims Over 200000 Lives In Pakistan Annually: Cardiologists

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Heart disease claims over 200000 lives in Pakistan annually: Cardiologists

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Cardiologists on Thursday said that the change in life style was the main reason of the cardiac diseases which claimed more than 200000 lives in Pakistan annually.

This was disclosed by senior professors of cardiology Dr Feroz Memon, Dr Fazul Rehman, Dr Zaman Baloch, Dr Kashif Shaikh and others in a press conference on "World Heart Diseases Day" being observed on September 29 every year.

Dr Feroz Memon said 45% cardiac deaths are being reported all over the world daily basis, of them 30 percent patients lost their lives due to heart attacks.

He said heart disease is number one killer disease which claims over 17 million lives all over the world annually, adding that as many as 220000 deaths are being reported every year in Pakistan due to this disease.

He urged the people for adopting preventive measures against cardiac diseases as prevention is better than cure.

Dr Feroz Memon said that World Heart Disease Day was celebrated on September 29 every year with the aim of creating awareness among people about this disease so as to reduce its proportion.

The blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, smoking and other factors are main causes of the heart disease, so people must prevent this disease by having walk and exercise daily basis, he said.

Prof Dr Fazul Rehman said the theme of this year's World Heart Day is " Use Heart For Every Heart" and there was dire need of creating awareness among people regarding cardiac ailment.

He said people could save themselves from heart disease by lowering their blood pressure and cholesterol level while giving up smoking would also be helpful in reducing risk of coronary heart diseases.

Dr. Zaman Baloch urged the media for creating awareness among general public about reasons of heart diseases so that risk of this disease could be reduced.

While expressing his views, the Cardiologist Dr. Kashif Sheikh said that the treatment of heart disease was expensive in a country like ours, so we have to put more emphasis on preventive measures to avoid this disease.

He urged the people to maintain their sugar and blood pressure level and keep moving so this killer disease could be averted.

Prof. Dr Fasih Hashmi was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Cure September Media All From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

2 hours ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

2 hours ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.