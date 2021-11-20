Heart disease reaches alarming level in country: Murtaza Wahab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Spokesman for the Sindh government and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the rise in the heart disease had reached alarming levels in Pakistan.

He said that NICVD was a state-of-the-art heart hospital where people not only from Sindh but also the country and the world come for heart treatment.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural function of the 50th Cardiocon of Pakistan Cardiac Society.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) would also start functioning as NICVD's Satellite Center from December 25 this year.

All state-of-the-art heart treatment facilities would be available free-of-cost in this satellite center.

NICVD Executive Director Nadeem Qamar, President of Pakistan Cardiac Society Prof. Haroon Aziz Babar, Secretary Cardiocon Prof. Javed Akbar Sial, Prof. Tahir Sagheer, Prof. Khawar Kazmi, Prof. Fawad Farooq, Prof. Ishtiaq Rasool, cardiologists from different countries were also present.