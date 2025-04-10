Open Menu

Heart Disease Surges In Pakistan Due To Unhealthy Lifestyle: Director PIC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive and Medical Director of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, on Thursday, raised concerns over the increasing number of heart disease cases in Pakistan, affecting both adults and children.

Talking to a private news channel, he attributed this rise to unhealthy lifestyles, poor diet, and lack of awareness. 

Dr. Shahkar pointed out that more people are being diagnosed with heart conditions due to increased medical facilities and testing.

However, he noted that hospitals often struggle to meet the demand for treatment.

“Many people can get diagnosed, but proper treatment facilities remain limited,” he said. 

He emphasized the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle to prevent heart diseases.

“Before anything else, lifestyle changes are crucial. Our diet, including heavy meals like kebabs and rich foods, needs to be balanced,” he added. 

He advised individuals to exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, and go for routine medical checkups to reduce the risk of heart disease.

