Heart failure cases soar globally: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of patients with heart failure worldwide nearly doubled from 33.5 million in 1990 to 64.3 million in 2017, according to the finding of a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"Our study challenges the common view that heart disease is fully under control," said study author Dr. Nicola Bragazzi of York University, Toronto, Canada.

"Despite progress and achievements, the global burden imposed by heart failure is significantly growing," Medical Xpress reported.

The analysis used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study to examine the burden and causes of heart failure from 1990 to 2017 in 195 countries and territories. The age-standardized prevalence rate showed a slow downward trend, suggesting that population aging and growth are responsible for most of the increase in prevalence.

The study revealed major differences between regions of the world. The researchers used the socio-demographic index (SDI) to categorize the 195 countries and territories into five groups according to development status: low, low-middle, middle, high-middle, and high SDI.

Between 1990 and 2017, the age-standardized prevalence rate of heart failure decreased by 20.3% in high SDI countries but increased in the low, low-middle, and middle SDI countries.

The authors said the rising prevalence rate of heart failure in the low, low-middle, and middle SDI countries "is driven by a surge of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, smoking, and other unhealthy lifestyles." Nearly half of the global increase in the number of heart failure patients during 1990 to 2017 was in China (29.9%) and India (16.6%).

Dr. Bragazzi said: "An interplay of factors such as population growth, unhealthy behaviors including smoking, and air pollution are likely explanations."Dr. Bragazzi said: "Heart failure is a global public health concern. Public health workers and policymakers can use the data provided in this study to design interventions to prevent and manage heart failure in their countries. In addition, educational campaigns are needed to increase awareness about the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles."