HEART launches research journal, Light House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education academy of Research and Training (HEART) on Wednesday launched Research Journal called 'Light House' that is first of its kind the whole country.

The launching ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister or Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Special Secretary Higher Education, Rasheed Khan, Director HEART and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Kamran Bangash said that higher education department has achieved a milestone by launching a research journal for the first time in Pakistan.

He said that journal that is named Light House would cover almost all categories including natural sciences, social sciences and literature. He said that now teachers and students would be able to publish their thesis free of cost.

He said that initially research journal would be published in three categories on semester basis and its standard would be maintained.