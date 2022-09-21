UrduPoint.com

HEART Launches Research Journal, Light House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

HEART launches research journal, Light House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education academy of Research and Training (HEART) on Wednesday launched Research Journal called 'Light House' that is first of its kind the whole country.

The launching ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister or Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Special Secretary Higher Education, Rasheed Khan, Director HEART and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Kamran Bangash said that higher education department has achieved a milestone by launching a research journal for the first time in Pakistan.

He said that journal that is named Light House would cover almost all categories including natural sciences, social sciences and literature. He said that now teachers and students would be able to publish their thesis free of cost.

He said that initially research journal would be published in three categories on semester basis and its standard would be maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

31 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.