Heart Related Death Rate Increasing Among Adults Due To Covid-19 Pandemic: Experts

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Cardiologists on 'World heart day' have called on media for creating wide-range awareness among the young population and warned that the heart-related death rate was continuously on an alarming stage worldwide including in Pakistan due to the lingering effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel health experts explained that in Pakistan with every passing hour around 46 persons are dying daily and till 2023 worldwide over 23.6 million people will effect by heart disease.

Like other parts of the globe, world heart day was being celebrated in Pakistan on September 29th with an objective to raise awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and measures for their control, experts added.

Due to the pandemic situation the overall stressed level, anxiety rate, obesity among youngsters, use of tobacco, hypertension, and lack of physical activities are increasing, a leading Heart surgeon Prof Dr. Bilal Muhyiddin said.

Annually about 60,000 children born in Pakistan are with congenital heart disease (CHD), sometimes referred to as a hole in the heart, he said, adding, screening of babies before birth, creating awareness at rural areas, relevant training of pediatricians are most important factors in controlling the birth rate of heart diseases.

He said people need to maintain a balanced lifestyle, and in light of the pandemic public particularly the youth should take care of their heart health, get regular screenings and not ignore any significant symptoms.

Another Heart specialist Dr. Ahsan Memon said that the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a mental health crisis leaving people increasingly fragile and vulnerable to depression, anxiety, and stress, adding, lack of physical activities and increased use of the internet are the main causes of heart-related issues among youngsters.

A senior cardiologist Dr. Shahkar Ahmad said that an alarming increase in the incidence of cardiovascular disease is being witnessed in Pakistan for the last few years where young people between the age group of 10 to 15 years have started dying due to cardiovascular disease.

He stressed that there is a dire need to transform the Pakistani nation's lifestyle to prevent young people's deaths, adding, the adult population is not very fond of physical activities, sports, or any other type of physical exertion especially during the period of Covid.

Smoking and use of tobacco are on the rise and these factors are leading to the high incidence of cardiovascular disease among younger Pakistanis, he mentioned.

