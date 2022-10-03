Heart related deaths can be reduced by 25% adopting basic health principles: Speakers

Speakers at a seminar in connection with World Heart Day said if people adopted the basic principles of health, the worldwide deaths due to heart disorders could be reduced by 25 percent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar in connection with World Heart Day said if people adopted the basic principles of health, the worldwide deaths due to heart disorders could be reduced by 25 percent.

They said that millions of people died every year due to heart failure or other heart problems.

The seminar was arranged by Wellness Center and Public Health Society at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

Faculty members Dr Muhammad Arif and Dr Muhammad Umeer Waqas spoke about heart diseases, their effects, and prevention.

Dr Arif said that the World Heart Day was observed to draw the attention of the world to the increasing rate of heart diseases among the people of low-income countries.

The main objective was to spread awareness about poor health and its consequences, he said.

The heart was the most delicate part of the body, he added.

Dr Umair Waqas said that most of the deaths in the world, including in Pakistan, were due to heart diseases. These diseases could be reduced by improving life style which included healthy living, good diet, changes in attitudes, avoiding smoking, early diagnosis of diseases and control of blood pressure, he added.