UrduPoint.com

Heart Related Deaths Can Be Reduced By 25% Adopting Basic Health Principles: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Heart related deaths can be reduced by 25% adopting basic health principles: Speakers

Speakers at a seminar in connection with World Heart Day said if people adopted the basic principles of health, the worldwide deaths due to heart disorders could be reduced by 25 percent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar in connection with World Heart Day said if people adopted the basic principles of health, the worldwide deaths due to heart disorders could be reduced by 25 percent.

They said that millions of people died every year due to heart failure or other heart problems.

The seminar was arranged by Wellness Center and Public Health Society at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

Faculty members Dr Muhammad Arif and Dr Muhammad Umeer Waqas spoke about heart diseases, their effects, and prevention.

Dr Arif said that the World Heart Day was observed to draw the attention of the world to the increasing rate of heart diseases among the people of low-income countries.

The main objective was to spread awareness about poor health and its consequences, he said.

The heart was the most delicate part of the body, he added.

Dr Umair Waqas said that most of the deaths in the world, including in Pakistan, were due to heart diseases. These diseases could be reduced by improving life style which included healthy living, good diet, changes in attitudes, avoiding smoking, early diagnosis of diseases and control of blood pressure, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif World Poor Agriculture Died Blood Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for designing int'l standard flood ..

Prime Minister for designing int'l standard flood relief dashboard for credibili ..

2 minutes ago
 Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to contin ..

Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to continue till Oct 16

2 minutes ago
 ACE to hold open courts across Punjab tomorrow

ACE to hold open courts across Punjab tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Will take every step to recover municipal utility ..

Will take every step to recover municipal utility tax: Murtaza Wahab

4 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 EU Commission Signs Agreement With Ukraine on Allo ..

EU Commission Signs Agreement With Ukraine on Allocation of $4.9Bln in Macro-Fin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.