Heart Saver Foundation Donates Air-conditioner, Medicines To FIC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Heart Saver Foundation has donated air-conditioner and medicines to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

Medical Superintendent Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology Dr. Zafar Abbas Khan received the donation.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Medical Social Officer Asiya Faqir Hussain, Heart Saver Manager Asma Muzammil and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

