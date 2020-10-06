Heart Saver Foundation donates air-conditioner, medicines to FIC

(@FahadShabbir)

Heart Saver Foundation has donated air-conditioner and medicines to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Heart Saver Foundation has donated air-conditioner and medicines to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

Medical Superintendent Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology Dr. Zafar Abbas Khan received the donation.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Medical Social Officer Asiya Faqir Hussain, Heart Saver Manager Asma Muzammil and others were present on the occasion.