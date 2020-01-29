UrduPoint.com
Heart Throbbing Qawali Night On Feb 1

Coffee Planet will hold Sufi Night to enthrall the resident of twin cities on February 1

The heart throbbing Qawali Night was aimed to amuse audience with traditional Sufi devotional lovers.

An organizer of the event said that they are featuring amazing Qawal Babar, Niazi Brothers and Dhool Band.

He said that tickets would be available on the spot.

