Heart treatment on Sehet Card suspended in PIC for last two days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has suspended the heart surgeries on Sehet Card after nonpayment of funds by the insurance company.

For the last two days, heart surgeries were not being performed on Sehet Card in PIC where patients and their relatives were faced with worries due to the situation.

Hospital sources said that elective cardiac operations were suspended while only emergency surgeries were being performed. Sources informed that on a daily basis, 70 angiographies, angioplasties, and 8 open heart surgeries were being conducted at the hospital.

It further said that dues amounting to 1.

2 billion were pending upon the insurance company and due to its nonpayment, the hospital was facing difficulties in purchasing the equipment for heart surgery.

Director Sehet Card Program, Dr Riaz said, according to the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, the rates of Sehet Card with regard to heart ailment treatment were not sufficient. He added that the meeting of the policy board regarding the policy of the rates and review of funds was necessary to address the issue.

The caretaker provincial health minister, however, has called in a meeting in this regard today that would take up the issue of PIC with the insurance company.