Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday said he was heartbroken by the loss of nine valiant soliders in Bannu Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday said he was heartbroken by the loss of nine valiant soliders in Bannu Division.

In a post on his X handle, he said, "Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KPK, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many. Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror."