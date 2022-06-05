PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Heat prevails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the weather would remain dry and hot in the hilly and plain areas of the province on Sunday, an official of the Meteorological Department said here.

Giving detail, the official of the met office said that Dera Ismail Khan recorded 46 degrees, Peshawar 43 degrees and Bannu 42 degrees, while instructed the citizens to be cautious in extreme heat.

The heat wave will continue for the next few days, the official of the Meteorological Department confirmed.