Heat spell gripped across Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The people of northern Sindh have been left sweltering due to the recent heat spell that has gripped the region for the past few weeks and it seems that it is likely to continue as temperatures are expected to reach up to 50°C across the Sukkur division on Friday.

Weather experts stressing that the prevailing heat spell in the Sukkur region will continue and might in fact see a further increase in temperatures, officials of the Local MET, ruled out the possibility of rains for the next seven days.

He further said that the mercury in the Sukkur may stay between 48 to 50°C levels.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted that Sindh may experience three heatwaves in different districts during the next 30 days.