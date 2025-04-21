Open Menu

Heat Stroke Camp Set Up

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Heat stroke camp set up

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 set up a heat stroke camp at Chowk Katchery to provide aid to people against heat stroke or other heat related health problems as heat wave continued to disturb normal life in the city and suburbs.

A Rescue 1122 official deputed as Incharge at the heat stroke camp told newsmen here Monday that women have also been deployed at the camp to assist ladies in case they develop problems due to prevailing hot weather conditions.

He said people who suffer from heat stroke have their body temperature rise to higher levels, besides feeling dizziness and nausea.

He added that in such cases the affected person should be kept at a shady place and be given Sherbat or preferably ORS to bring the body temperature down.

He said, last year, a number of people had suffered from heat stroke. He said that mostly elderly people, children, sports persons and laborers suffer from heat stroke due to exposure to sunlight and advised people from all age groups to stay indoors from 11 am to 4 pm. In case it becomes mandatory to go outside, people should cover their head and neck for their safety, he added.

