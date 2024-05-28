Heat stroke camp set up in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hub Rohana Gul Kakar set up a "heat stroke" camp in the city on special directive of Provincial Adviser to Chief Minister Industry and Crafts Balochistan Mir Ali Hassan Zehri.

Cold water, ORS and other drinks are being served to the people suffering from heat in the camp.

The Deputy Commissioner said that efforts were being made to provide health facilities to the people saying that in case of any citizen's physical condition deteriorating due to heat stroke, dispensers of Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub were also present in the camp, who were ready to provide immediate medical assistance to the patient.

Public circles have appreciated this initiative of Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and said that the real rulers were those who take care of the basic facilities of the people as well as the health of the people.