UrduPoint.com

Heat Stroke Camps Organized

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Heat stroke camps organized

Heat stroke relief camps are set up at different town and cities of District Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Heat stroke relief camps are set up at different town and cities of District Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, these camps were set up with the cooperation of social and business organization to protect public following the release of heat wave alert and severe hot weather. The Heat wave response and cooling centers would provide sitting facilities and would serve cold and sweet water. DC in this regard visited cooling centers set up by traders' community at business centers Kiryana Union Lal Building and by Helping Hand at Qazi Zhmed chowk and inspected the arrangements.

Talking to traders community President Ghulam Murtaza Samo, Vice Chairman Haji Aslam Shaikh, Kamran Qayoom Qureshi, Shahid Hussain Khokhar, Dr BM Lawani and others, Deputy Commissioner said"Service to public is humanity work and it shall be widely participated by District administration, traders, social welfare organization and philanthropists in order to provide relief to general public coming out of houses to do necessary job.

"DC said"On behalf of District Administration and with the cooperation of Health Department, wards and centers are established for treatment of Heat wave affected persons at Peoples Medical Hospital and all health centers of the district."DC has appealed general public to avoid moving out under open sun unnecessarily.

Related Topics

Weather Martyrs Shaheed Business Water Heat Wave Job Alert All

Recent Stories

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at C ..

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at Cannes

23 minutes ago
 Key moments in the battle for Mariupol

Key moments in the battle for Mariupol

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner for accurate statistics for be ..

Deputy Commissioner for accurate statistics for better planning

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power sh ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
 Volleyball camp underway at POF Wah under Brazilia ..

Volleyball camp underway at POF Wah under Brazilian coach

2 minutes ago
 11 anti-social elements held

11 anti-social elements held

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.