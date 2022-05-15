Heat stroke camps organized for heatwave victims

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare department and the social organizations jointly organized heatstroke relief camps on Sunday at various places in the city for providing relief to the people affected by the scorching heat.

According to an official statement, these camps have been organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to provide relief to the heat stroke victims.

In collaboration with the district administration, various social organizations organized heatstroke camps at Phulleli, Latifabad Cloth Market, Hali Road, Latifabad No. 12 and Tower Market.

The cold water and soft drinks were made available by social organizations for heat-stricken people at the Heatstroke camps.

The district administration has advised the general public to ensure implementation of the guideline issued by the health department to avoid effects of extreme heatwave.