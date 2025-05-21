Open Menu

Heat Stroke Claims Minor Life

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Heat stroke claims minor life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A minor student died after collapsing during a football game at a school, a rescue official confirmed here on Wednesday.

The student, identified as Abdullah Sattar, son of Abdul Sattar, was in fifth-grade at Government Boys School in Chak No. 72/ML.

He suddenly fell on the field while playing a game.

He was immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Trauma Center in Fatehpur, but could not survive.

According to a doctor, the student lost consciousness due to a heatstroke caused by playing in the intense summer heat, which ultimately led to his death.

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

6 minutes ago
 Four children killed, several injured in Balochist ..

Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

12 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

12 hours ago
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

12 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

12 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan