Heat stroke claims minor life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A minor student died after collapsing during a football game at a school, a rescue official confirmed here on Wednesday.

The student, identified as Abdullah Sattar, son of Abdul Sattar, was in fifth-grade at Government Boys School in Chak No. 72/ML.

He suddenly fell on the field while playing a game.

He was immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Trauma Center in Fatehpur, but could not survive.

According to a doctor, the student lost consciousness due to a heatstroke caused by playing in the intense summer heat, which ultimately led to his death.