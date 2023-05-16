UrduPoint.com

Heat Stroke Counters To Be Set Up At Govt Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The district health authority has decided to set up heat stroke counters in government hospitals in the wake of scorching heat and dry weather during current week .

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfand Yar said here on Tuesday that the local meteorological department had predicted 45-49 Celsius temperature for next 15 days and citizens could be affected from heat stroke.

He said that the counters were set up as precautionary measures at all government hospitals .

He however appealed to the people to adopt all safety measures while leaving their homes, offices and work points for their safety.

