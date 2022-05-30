Heat stroke relief camps setup in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :District administration Sukkur has set-up heat stroke relief camps in different towns and cities to protect the public following the release of heat wave alert and severe hot weather.

On the directives of Administrator Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Ali Raza Ansari, the camps were set up with the cooperation of social and business organizations in the district.

According to an official of SMC, Anwar Soomro, the heat wave response and cooling centers are being provided sitting facilities and serve cold and sweet water.