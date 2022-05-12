Heat wave affects normal life in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the heat wave has intensified in Hyderabad and other parts of Sindh, which has severely affected normal life.

The district administration has made arrangements for cold water in different parts of the city to protect the people from the scorching heat while the hospitals have taken steps to provide medical facilities to the heat-affected people.

The scorching heat has significantly reduced the rush of people in the city's bazaars and business centers, while police personnel have been instructed to take special care while on the roads.

Prolonged power outages during hot weather by HESCO have further intensified the heat wave, causing severe hardship to the people.

According to Met office sources, temperature was recorded at 44C in Hyderabad on Thursday which badly affected normal life in city and its adjoining areas.