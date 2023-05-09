UrduPoint.com

Heat Wave After Three Days

May 09, 2023

Heat wave after three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Met office has predicted a heat wave after three days and temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius with no chance of shower during the next 15 days.

Chief Meteorologist Lahore Dr Kahlid M Malik told APP that seasonal mean temperatures were expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heat wave episodes in most parts of the country, including the provincial capital, and plain areas of Punjab.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal in South Punjab, 02-03°C above normal in upper and central Punjab while mercury level is likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius after the weekend, he added.

The chief meteorologist said that growing mercury levels were also likely to scale up water stress for the agricultural and domestic needs during this season so farmers were advised to manage the watering of crop accordingly.

He also directed the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and judicious useof water.

