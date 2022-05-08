UrduPoint.com

Heat Wave Alert: Citizens Advised To Adopt Precautionary Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Heat wave alert: Citizens advised to adopt precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The citizens in view of heat wave alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab have been advised to adopt precautionary measure during the next week.

According to PDMA Punjab, the province would be in the grip of heat wave during next week. Therefore, the citizens should avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily. Special care should be taken particularly of senior citizens and children.

The citizens should consume water to keep their bodies hydrated to avoid heatstroke and cover their heads with a wet cloth while going out.

The PDMA Punjab has warned that the temperature in the province may rise by several degrees during the next week, triggering a heat wave.

In an advisory, the provincial authority said that high pressure is likely to grip upper atmosphere from Sunday, May 8.

Due to this high-pressure day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday. Day Temperature are likely to remain 07-09 degrees above normal in upper Punjab while Day Temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 degrees above normal in Central and South Punjab.

As per the PDMA advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that the temperature in the province to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday.

The PDMA urged Deputy Commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang and Layyah to issue an alert for people. "All relevant line agencies must also be put on alert for swift response in case of emergency," it said.

The PDMA issued advisory to the Deputy Commissioners, saying that heat wave conditions are likely during the next week owing to persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, and day temperatures are likely to stay exceptionally high in most areas of the province.

It warned that the extreme weather could cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetables, and orchards.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Water Heat Wave Alert Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

15 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

15 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.