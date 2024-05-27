Heat wave conditions to prevail in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that heat wave conditions will prevail in the most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is predicted for coastal areas of the province.

Gusty winds/windstorm is also forecast during the period.

Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 degrees Centigrade above the normal in upper districts during the period.