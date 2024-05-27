Heat Wave Conditions To Prevail In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that heat wave conditions will prevail in the most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, hot and humid weather is predicted for coastal areas of the province.
Gusty winds/windstorm is also forecast during the period.
Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 degrees Centigrade above the normal in upper districts during the period.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Kayani expresses deep grief over death of Talat Hussain3 minutes ago
-
Sun aligns with Holy Kaaba in Makkah3 minutes ago
-
No compromise on development projects: minister3 minutes ago
-
Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award announced3 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat continues3 minutes ago
-
Robbers kill citizen in snatching incident13 minutes ago
-
Advisory for growers of sweet potato13 minutes ago
-
CDA mobilizes to extinguish Margalla Hills' Saidpur village range’s fire13 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice13 minutes ago
-
Wasa directed for prompt response to complaints23 minutes ago
-
PRCS DIKhan conducts training session at Wensam College23 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur faces extreme heat wave23 minutes ago