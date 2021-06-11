Heat wave continue to grip Larkana

Heat wave continued in Larkana city and its surroundings for last so many days gripped the areas on Friday, forcing people to restrict their out door activities

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Heat wave continued in Larkana city and its surroundings for last so many days gripped the areas on Friday, forcing people to restrict their out door activities.

Met Office Larkana recorded 51.0 Degree Celsius as maximum and 31.0 degree centigrade minimum temperature during the day.

The severe heat has adversely affected the daily business wheres the shop keepers have increased the prices of ice and cold drinks to mint extra bugs taking advantage of people to quench their thrust.

Hospitals have also registered a significant surge in the number of patients of sun stroke, sunburn, due to severe hot weather.

The doctors have advised people to avoid going out in day time and increase liquid intake to keep the balance of their bodies normal.