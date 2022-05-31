Heat wave continues in Sukkur

Sukkur and its surroundings remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Tuesday, forcing majority of people to remain indoors

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Sukkur and its surroundings remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Tuesday, forcing majority of people to remain indoors.

The Met Office Sukkur recorded 48.0 degree Celsius as maximum temperature, while the local met office at Sukkur airport recorded the temperature at 48.5 degree Celsius.

The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously.

The weather severity has also increased incidents of sunstroke, which forced people to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment. Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power breakdowns particularly around midday also tested the endurance of the people.