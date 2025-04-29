Open Menu

Heat Wave Fuels Surge In Solar Panel Sales In Twin Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Heat wave fuels surge in solar panel sales in twin Cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) As an intense heat wave continues to grip the twin cities, residents are turning to solar energy in record numbers to reduce electricity bills and frequent power outages.

Local solar panel dealers have reported a sharp rise in inquiries and installations over the past few weeks.

The growing interest is driven by soaring temperatures, increased load shedding, and the rising cost of electricity.

"We have seen a significant increase in demand, with many customers looking to install solar panels to reduce their electricity bills," said Muhammad Shabbir, owner of a local solar panel business. “It’s great to see more people becoming interested in renewable energy.”

Salma, a resident of Islamabad, recently installed a solar system said, "It’s been a lifesaver. The heat was becoming unbearable, but now I can keep my home cool without worrying about high bills,” she said.

"Installing solar panels was the best decision I ever made. My electricity costs have dropped significantly, and I feel good about helping the environment."

Similarly, Saim Ali, a Rawalpindi resident, is planning to go solar.

"It’s a smart investment that will pay off in the long run. It’s better for my wallet and better for the planet," he said.

Experts say the growing shift toward solar energy is transforming the energy landscape of the region.

With increasing awareness, better affordability, and improved installation services, solar energy is emerging as a sustainable alternative to traditional power sources.

"The solar industry is growing rapidly," said Tahir Naeem, a solar panel businessman. "There's still a lot of potential for innovation and expansion.

It's rewarding to help customers achieve their energy goals."

As the demand for solar panels continues to rise, industry observers say the trend is likely to accelerate in the coming months signaling a long-term shift toward cleaner, more reliable energy in the twin cities.

