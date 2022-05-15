UrduPoint.com

Heat Wave Grips Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Heat wave grips Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings remained was in grip of sever heat on Saturday, forcing the majority of people behind the doors.

The Met Office Larkana recorded 50.5 Degree Celsius as maximum temperature.

The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously.

The weather severity has also increased incidents of Sun-strike, sunburn which forced them to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.

Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power break-downs particularly round the mid-day also tested the endurance of the people.

Meanwhile, the District Health Department Larkana has distributed hand-bills bearing suggestion for the people to avoid sun-stroke and other heat related complications. The people are advised;- To use water and other liquids more and more; To increases use of lemon mixed water; Use of Glucose; Over-ripe and under-rip fruits should not be used and light color dressed be used.

Besides, the Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana has also notified that special arrangements have been made in all the hospitals for the treatment of Sun stroke, sunburn, prickly heat and hypertension patients, while centre's have also been set up in this regard in Casualty block of CMC Hospital and CMC Children Hospital Larkana.

Meanwhile, in view of the intense heat wave in Sindh, on the directives of Chief Secretary Sindh, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio directed to set up heatstroke centers in hospitals, Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centres of Larkana district.

Heatstroke centers have been set up in the hospitals where immediate medical aid will be provided to the heat stroke victims.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana has directed DHO, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital, District Managers of PPHI and Assistant Commissioners to monitor the situation on their own and take steps to deal with any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Business Water Heat Wave Larkana All

Recent Stories

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

30 minutes ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

30 minutes ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

30 minutes ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

30 minutes ago
 Redressal of Public Grievances: AJK Govt set to la ..

Redressal of Public Grievances: AJK Govt set to launch citizens' portal

58 minutes ago
 Most Turks Oppose Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Ove ..

Most Turks Oppose Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Over Their Support for PKK - Cavu ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.