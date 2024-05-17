Heat Wave Grips Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings remained in grip of sever heat on Friday forcing the majority of people behind the doors.
The Met Office Larkana recorded 46 Degree Celsius as maximum temperature.
The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously.
The weather severity has also increased incidents of Sun-strike, sunburn which forced them to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.
Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power break-downs particularly round the mid-day also tested the endurance of the people.
Meanwhile, the District Health Department Larkana has distributed hand-bills bearing suggestion for the people to avoid sun-stroke and other heat related complications.
The people are advised;- To use water and other liquids more and more; To increases use of lemon mixed water; Use of Glucose; Over-ripe and under-rip fruits should not be used and light color dressed be used.
Besides, the Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana has also notified that special arrangements have been made in all the hospitals for the treatment of Sun stroke, sunburn, prickly heat and hypertension patients, while centre’s have also been set up in this regard in Casualty block of CMC Hospital and CMC Children Hospital Larkana.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting56 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND5 minutes ago
-
Detection,monitoring of high blood pressure to prevent serious health risks: Dr. Imtiaz5 minutes ago
-
Dengue defense: ICT's admin launches public education campaign5 minutes ago
-
Around Rs 109 bln recovered from electricity defaulters so far: NEPRA told5 minutes ago
-
Art is important for youth: D.C Larkana15 minutes ago
-
Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107000 children orphaned: F ..15 minutes ago
-
Romina calls for environmental activism15 minutes ago
-
ID Cards to be issued, renewed at UC level; biometric machines to be installed in UCs: Mohsin Naqvi45 minutes ago
-
SRSP, TBHF to rehabilitate 1500 households, 11,250 flood affected individual in Swat55 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply from federal govt for inclusion of Swati name in PNIL55 minutes ago
-
TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists55 minutes ago