Heat Wave Grips Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings remained in grip of sever heat on Friday forcing the majority of people behind the doors.

The Met Office Larkana recorded 46 Degree Celsius as maximum temperature.

The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously.

The weather severity has also increased incidents of Sun-strike, sunburn which forced them to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.

Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power break-downs particularly round the mid-day also tested the endurance of the people.

Meanwhile, the District Health Department Larkana has distributed hand-bills bearing suggestion for the people to avoid sun-stroke and other heat related complications.

The people are advised;- To use water and other liquids more and more; To increases use of lemon mixed water; Use of Glucose; Over-ripe and under-rip fruits should not be used and light color dressed be used.

Besides, the Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana has also notified that special arrangements have been made in all the hospitals for the treatment of Sun stroke, sunburn, prickly heat and hypertension patients, while centre’s have also been set up in this regard in Casualty block of CMC Hospital and CMC Children Hospital Larkana.

