Heat Wave Grips Larkana City

Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Heat wave grips Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings were in continuous grip of hot spell on Wednesday forcing the majority of people to remain indoor.

The maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in the area remained 50 degree celsius while the minimum as 40.

00 degree centigrade with humidity level remained 25 per cent in the morning and five per cent in the evening at 5 pm.

Taking advance of the heat wave shopkeepers have raised prices of ice and cold.

The weather severity has increased incidents of sun-stroke, sunburn. Residents also reported frequent power break-downs particularly round the mid-day.

The doctors have advised to drink more water and cover head while going out during day time.

