Heat Wave Hits Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A heat wave hit Bahawalpur region here on Thursday, forcing people to live indoors.
Heat wave being reported for last few days continued hitting Bahawalpur region on Thursday, causing thin traffic on roads.
People were forced to drink cold water and eat cold fruits like water melon. Sale of ice was on rise in the city.
Highest maximum temperature was recorded at 45 centigrade which was being felt like 50 centigrade. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 26 centigrade.
The local Met Office has forecast that heat would continue gripping region till 20th May 2025.
