Heat wave likely to continue this week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Local Met office has predicted prevalence of current heat wave during the week

while night time temperature in most parts of the country, including Punjab, are likely to

remain moderately be comfortable.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, no significant weather is expected in

most parts of the country in coming days. Hot and dry weather is expected in flood affected

areas of Punjab and Sindh during the week.

In the provincial capital, the maximum temperature was recorded 37 degrees celsius while

minimum remained 26 on Tuesday.