Heat Wave Likely To Continue This Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Local Met office has predicted prevalence of current heat wave during the week
while night time temperature in most parts of the country, including Punjab, are likely to
remain moderately be comfortable.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, no significant weather is expected in
most parts of the country in coming days. Hot and dry weather is expected in flood affected
areas of Punjab and Sindh during the week.
In the provincial capital, the maximum temperature was recorded 37 degrees celsius while
minimum remained 26 on Tuesday.
