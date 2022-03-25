UrduPoint.com

'Heat Wave Likely To Intensify In Karachi From Today'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 01:10 PM

'Heat wave likely to intensify in Karachi from today'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the heat wave was likely to intensify in different parts of Sindh and in Karachi during next week.

The heat wave is likely to continue till March 27 in Karachi and temperature may touch 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

According to the chief meteorologist, there is low air pressure near Iran and western Afghanistan, which would change wind direction in Karachi.

He said that hot winds would blow from the northwest in Karachi during the day and the intensity of heat would further decrease on March 28 and 29.

>