Heat Wave Likely To Persist In BWP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The local Met Office here Saturday predicted a dry and very hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

Bahawalpur has still been facing extreme hot weather as heat wave had continued persisting in the region.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 46 degrees centigrade and 32 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

