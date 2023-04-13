UrduPoint.com

Heat Wave Likely To Subside With Wet Spell From This Weekend

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Heat wave likely to subside with wet spell from this weekend

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The current heat wave is likely to be subsided as the Met office has predicted a wet spell from Saturday to Wednesday which may drop maximum temperature 5-8 degree Celsius.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on April 15 and would spread in western and central parts subsequently.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir and Pothohar Region from April 15 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Light rain-dust/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Raim yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on 17th and 18th of April.

The Met office has also warned people that dust-windstorm and hailstorm may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops particularly wheat crop. Farmers should perform their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Heat Wave Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh April May From Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

6 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

6 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

1 hour ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

2 hours ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.