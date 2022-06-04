UrduPoint.com

Heat Wave Predicted For Next Five Days In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Regional Met Office, Saturday informed that the day temperatures were likely to persist unusually high in plain areas of the province during next five days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office, Saturday informed that the day temperatures were likely to persist unusually high in plain areas of the province during next five days.

Day temperature in Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D. I. Khan districts are expected to rise significantly above normal.

Occasional dust storm, dust raising winds may also occur in afternoon and evening during the period.

The heat wave is likely to be followed by the rain spell in most parts of the province.

Dry period and heat wave conditions may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetables and orchards.

General public was advised not to venture in the direct sunlight and precautions should be taken to avoid heatstroke.

Health department and rescue department was instructed to be alert and in case of any occurrence, call PDMA round the clock via helpline 1700.

