Heat Wave Predicted In Southern, Central Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Heat wave predicted in southern, central parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday predicted heat wave like conditions in southern and central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till June 24 with day temperature likely to remain 03 to 05C above the normal.

However occasional dust, thunderstorm with rain, wind and thunderstorm is likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner and Upper Dir districts in evening and night while dust raising gusty winds are likely to occur in plain areas during the period.

It said that due to rise in temperature power and water demand would increase in the coming days and farmers were advised to manage the watering of crops accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert to all district administrations to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life, damage to crops and animals.

The maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was: Peshawar 39C, Parachinar 28, Bannu 37, DI Khan 41, Mardan and Timergara 38, Chitral 37, Kohat 39, dir 34 and Malamjabba 24.

