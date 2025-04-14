Open Menu

Heat Wave Relief Camps Set Up At 34 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Heat wave relief camps set up at 34 points

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The district administration has taken steps and established heatwave relief camps

at 43 points in the division.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that 34 camps were equipped with cold

drinking water and emergency medical services as staff of the camps would provide first-aid treatment

and support in case of heatstroke or health issues.

He said that special heatstroke emergency rooms were also set up in all hospitals and healthcare centers across the division.

Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan also announced that rescue centers and mosques would serve as cooling points for the public to provide them relief from heat.

She also directed the district administrations to conduct regular water sprinkling on roads to help reduce surface temperatures and improve overall environmental conditions.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

3 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

3 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

4 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

4 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

4 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

5 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

5 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

57 minutes ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan