Heat Wave Relief Camps Set Up At 34 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The district administration has taken steps and established heatwave relief camps
at 43 points in the division.
A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that 34 camps were equipped with cold
drinking water and emergency medical services as staff of the camps would provide first-aid treatment
and support in case of heatstroke or health issues.
He said that special heatstroke emergency rooms were also set up in all hospitals and healthcare centers across the division.
Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan also announced that rescue centers and mosques would serve as cooling points for the public to provide them relief from heat.
She also directed the district administrations to conduct regular water sprinkling on roads to help reduce surface temperatures and improve overall environmental conditions.
