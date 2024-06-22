Heat wave takes life of policeman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A police constable was died reportedly, due to the heat wave on the way from his residence to Bhitai Nagar police station to join his duty here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A police constable was died reportedly, due to the heat wave on the way from his residence to Bhitai Nagar police station to join his duty here on Saturday.

The police spokesman informed that Abdul Rasool Junejo fell unconscious on the road after which he was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where the doctors declared him dead.

According to him, Junejo was posted at a police check post near Kotri Barrage.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded as high as 42 degree centigrade temperature in Hyderabad.

However, extreme humidity intensified the heat amid rampant power outages.