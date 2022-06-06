Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The heat wave will continue to grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gusty or dust raising winds are likely in the Potohar region during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, light rain occurred in Gupis.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02 mm.

The yesterday's highest temperatures were Jacobabad 49 C, Sibbi and Dadu 48 C.