Heat Wave To Persist On Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) LAHORE: Heat wave continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions during Eid holidays.
Met officials said the continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach northern parts from Monday.
They predicted that on Monday mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central/southern parts. However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper/central Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Potohar region during evening/night.
Rainfall was recorded at D.G Khan and Bagrote only. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 44.2°C and minimum was 29.5°C.
