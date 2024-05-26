Heat wave to prevail in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast that the heat wave conditions would likely to prevail in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is forecast in coastal areas.

Moreover, gusty winds/ dust storm is also predicted during the period and day temperatures will remain 06 to 08 degrees Centigrade above normal in upper districts during the period.