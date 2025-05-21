Heat wave triggers surge in seasonal diseases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) As temperatures continue to soar across the district, hospitals are reporting a rise in heat-related illnesses.

Talking to APP, senior doctor at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Dr Saifullah Goraya, warned that increase in temperature is contributing to a surge in seasonal diseases, particularly gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, dehydration, and food poisoning.

He said the consumption of contaminated water and spoiled food during hot weather is leading to an increase in stomach-related problems.

Dr Saifullah advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid eating from unhygienic sources, and limit exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours. He urged people to take preventive measures and seek immediate medical attention in case of severe symptoms.