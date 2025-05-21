Heat Wave Triggers Surge In Seasonal Diseases
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) As temperatures continue to soar across the district, hospitals are reporting a rise in heat-related illnesses.
Talking to APP, senior doctor at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Dr Saifullah Goraya, warned that increase in temperature is contributing to a surge in seasonal diseases, particularly gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, dehydration, and food poisoning.
He said the consumption of contaminated water and spoiled food during hot weather is leading to an increase in stomach-related problems.
Dr Saifullah advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid eating from unhygienic sources, and limit exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours. He urged people to take preventive measures and seek immediate medical attention in case of severe symptoms.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHWs protest for upgradation, service structure under blazing sun49 seconds ago
-
Open Court(Kuli Kacheri) held to resolve citizens problems51 seconds ago
-
Anti-congo virus spray campaign launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha53 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Customs seizes Rs. 55.6 Million worth of smuggled foreign fabrics55 seconds ago
-
SAU, Bayer forge research alliance to boost crop yields and export quality57 seconds ago
-
74 years of Pakistan-China friendship celebrated in Peshawar Assembly hall1 minute ago
-
Education Minister condemns Khuzdar school bus attack1 minute ago
-
MPA submits resolution in PA welcoming General Asim appointment as field marshal1 minute ago
-
Heat wave triggers surge in seasonal diseases1 minute ago
-
Pakistan observes World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development11 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar, Nowshera11 minutes ago
-
Abbasi condemns terrorist on school bus in khuzdar11 minutes ago