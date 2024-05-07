Heat Waves Continuous In Larkana District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Larkana city and its surroundings remained in the grip of severe heat on Tuesday, forcing majority of people behind the doors.
The Met Office said Larkana recorded maximum temperature 44.5 degree celsius. The city is currently experiencing the hottest days of the summer.
The severe heat has affected the daily business and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously.
The weather severity has increased incidents of sun-stroke and sunburn which forced them to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.
The doctors have advised people to drink more water and cover their heads while in the sun.
