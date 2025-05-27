The Health Department Sindh, convened a landmark Provincial Steering Committee (PSC) meeting held here on Tuesday to finalize plans for the introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, a major step toward the elimination of cervical cancer in the province

The meeting was marked by strong political will, inter-sectoral commitment, and technical readiness as Sindh prepares to become one of the first provinces in Pakistan to roll out the HPV vaccine. Meeting included key stakeholders from education department, RMCH, PPHI, CSOs, WHO, UNICEF, Acasus and others.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, who emphasized the importance of protecting adolescent girls through this life-saving intervention. Dr. Pechuho reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to the WHO’s global cervical cancer elimination strategy, which aims for 90% of girls to be vaccinated against HPV by age 15, 70% of women to be screened by ages 35 and 45, and 90% of those diagnosed with cervical disease to receive treatment.

The HPV vaccine is not just a scientific breakthrough—it is a moral obligation, said Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

By ensuring that our girls receive this vaccine, we are taking a powerful step toward preventing future suffering, especially among the underserved. This campaign will serve as a model of what interdepartmental collaboration, political resolve, and public trust can achieve.

Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch provided an overview of provincial preparations, noting that comprehensive planning has been carried out to reach both in-school and out-of-school girls aged 9–14 years, with a robust mechanism for service delivery through fixed sites, school-based outreach and mobile teams. He also highlighted the strong coordination with the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) and national stakeholders to ensure alignment with national targets.

Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh Dr Raj Kumar shared technical insights, noting that over 2 million girls will be targeted during the introductory phase and an estimated 2,898 additional female vaccinators are required to fully operationalize the campaign. He emphasized the mapping of zero-dose areas, school-wise target setting, and development of tailored micro-plans for each district.

Irshad Sodhar, EOC Coordinator for Polio, reaffirmed that the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) will extend its full support for the HPV vaccine rollout. He stated that the existing polio infrastructure, staff and community networks will be actively mobilized to assist in micro-planning, outreach, and monitoring of campaign activities. He also assured cooperation in sharing public and private school enrollment data, facilitating in-school vaccination sessions, and supporting community sensitization through established polio field structures.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on finalization and dissemination of IEC materials for schools, communities, and health workers, activation of AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) response mechanisms, mobilization of local government officials, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to support community acceptance and establishment of clear lines of responsibility between provincial and district teams.

The committee reiterated the importance of culturally appropriate messaging, community ownership, and respect for parental consent, especially in areas where hesitancy may arise due to sensitivities surrounding cervical cancer and adolescent vaccination.

This rollout is part of a broader national commitment to HPV vaccine introduction, which also includes Punjab, AJK, and Islamabad Capital Territory in the first phase. The HPV vaccine will be administered in a single dose, following WHO’s updated recommendation, using the bivalent Cecolin vaccine.

Participants included Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh Additional Director EPI, Dr Khalilullah Memon Deputy Director EPI, Dr. Ahsan Bhurgri, Dr. Tariq Masood, Dr. Zaid Bin Arif, Dr. Waqar Soomro, Dr. Arslan Memon, Dr Saira Zaidi, Tahir Bano, Fahad Fehmi, Dr. D.S. Akram, and others from key government departments, partner agencies, and civil society who are contributing to the success of this campaign.

The Health Department extended gratitude to all participants for their insights, commitment, and collaboration. With provincial momentum now fully underway, Sindh is poised to make history in the fight against cervical cancer.