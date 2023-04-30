Heath experts advise to stay dehydrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Health expert Dr Khurram Mirza advised on Sunday that people should take plenty of water during the summer season to be safe from heat waves.

Talking to a private news channel he said, heat-related illnesses could take many forms ranging from a mild case of heat exhaustion to a more serious and life-threatening case of heat stroke as several parts of the country are gripping in an intense heat wave, there could be more people to get affected and may be needed medical help", he warned.

Extreme heat could affect anybody especially those most at risk are older people, young children and people with a medical condition, adding, heatstroke is a common heat-related ailment, which could result in death.

He advised to eat slowly, drink plenty of water and avoid self-medications especially pain killers patients must follow the instructions given by their doctors and use medicines as advised, he said.

"Intense heat would put more stress on human organs like heart and lungs as they function beyond their capacity which could be hazardous", he said.