UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heath Ministry Enrolls 2 M Families Under Sehat Sahulat Programme

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

Heath ministry enrolls 2 m families under Sehat sahulat Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Health Services during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has enrolled about 2 million families from 42 districts of the country under the Sehat Sahulat Programme to provide free healthcare facility to the underprivileged people.

According to the one year performance report of the PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday, all the disabled people in the country had been provided Sehat Sahulat cards while all residents of Tharparker and ex-FATA area newly merged districts of KP) had also been covered.

The government launched the world's largest first ever Prime Minister's Programme to eliminate the viral of Hepatitis- C.

The Sehat Sahulat Programme gives coverage for indoor healthcare services only e.g. major treatments like heart diseases (stents + open heart surgeries), diabetes mellites complication, burns and accidents, dialysis, chronic infections complications. organ failure management, cancer management including chemo therapy, radiotherapy and surgery, neuro-surgical procedures, all secondary medical and surgical illnesses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday Cancer All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

2 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

2 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

2 hours ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.