Heath ministry enrolls 2 m families under Sehat sahulat Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Health Services during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has enrolled about 2 million families from 42 districts of the country under the Sehat Sahulat Programme to provide free healthcare facility to the underprivileged people.

According to the one year performance report of the PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday, all the disabled people in the country had been provided Sehat Sahulat cards while all residents of Tharparker and ex-FATA area newly merged districts of KP) had also been covered.

The government launched the world's largest first ever Prime Minister's Programme to eliminate the viral of Hepatitis- C.

The Sehat Sahulat Programme gives coverage for indoor healthcare services only e.g. major treatments like heart diseases (stents + open heart surgeries), diabetes mellites complication, burns and accidents, dialysis, chronic infections complications. organ failure management, cancer management including chemo therapy, radiotherapy and surgery, neuro-surgical procedures, all secondary medical and surgical illnesses.