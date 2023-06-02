UrduPoint.com

Heatstroke Centers Set Up For Older People

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Heatstroke centers set up for older people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has established a Heatstroke Centre to facilitate the people aged 60 years at Minara Road here Friday.

Keeping in view the rising temperature, the Centre has been set up to assist older people who may be suffering from heatstroke and create awareness about the steps that can be taken to prevent it. The Centre offers water, milk, fresh fruits and juices to commuters and pedestrians to combat dehydration and any heat-related health emergency.

Moreover, the IGHDS's Khairpur and Shikarpur chapters also conducted an awareness session regarding heat-related illnesses and their prevention, which was attended by about 200 people.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) also appealed to citizens to protect themselves from the hot weather.

Advising the people to keep themselves hydrated and to avoid working under the sun for long during noon and afternoon hours, the newly elected Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said the elderly should take precautionary measures because the hot weather can create health issues for them.

Related Topics

Weather Water Road Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur May From

Recent Stories

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

49 seconds ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

51 seconds ago
 PM to leave for Turkiye today to attend Erdogan's ..

PM to leave for Turkiye today to attend Erdogan's inauguration

4 minutes ago
 Former CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar quits politi ..

Former CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar quits politics

4 minutes ago
 Xi's special envoy to attend President Erdogan's i ..

Xi's special envoy to attend President Erdogan's inauguration in Ankara

4 minutes ago
 FAO joins hands with MNFS&R to unlock potential o ..

FAO joins hands with MNFS&R to unlock potential of Pakistan's livestock sector

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.