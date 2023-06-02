Heatstroke centers set up for older people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has established a Heatstroke Centre to facilitate the people aged 60 years at Minara Road here Friday.

Keeping in view the rising temperature, the Centre has been set up to assist older people who may be suffering from heatstroke and create awareness about the steps that can be taken to prevent it. The Centre offers water, milk, fresh fruits and juices to commuters and pedestrians to combat dehydration and any heat-related health emergency.

Moreover, the IGHDS's Khairpur and Shikarpur chapters also conducted an awareness session regarding heat-related illnesses and their prevention, which was attended by about 200 people.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) also appealed to citizens to protect themselves from the hot weather.

Advising the people to keep themselves hydrated and to avoid working under the sun for long during noon and afternoon hours, the newly elected Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said the elderly should take precautionary measures because the hot weather can create health issues for them.