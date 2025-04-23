Heatstroke: Provision Of Water Coolers, Chillers, Fans In Jails To Be Ensured
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Instructions have been given to take measures to protect prisoners from heatstroke in Punjab jails
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Instructions have been given to take measures to protect prisoners from heatstroke in Punjab jails.
According to details, due to the increase in the intensity of heat, the risk of heatstroke has arisen in Punjab jails. Steps should be taken to prevent heatstroke.
IG Prisons official sources said that directions have been sent to all superintendents of jails across the province to prevent heatstroke, by further instructing them that electric coolers and chillers should be installed in the barracks to prevent heatstroke.
They said that water coolers, chillers, and ceiling fans in the jails should be in proper condition. Under the jail rules, cold water should be provided to prisoners and employees. It was directed to ensure the provision of bracket fans for employees on duty at the watch tower. It was also directed to ensure the provision of small water coolers and plastic glasses. During labour work in the sun, prisoners should wear a hat with an umbrella. The jail doctor should give local instructions and guidance according to the weather conditions.
