Open Menu

Heatstroke: Provision Of Water Coolers, Chillers, Fans In Jails To Be Ensured

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 08:32 PM

Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, fans in jails to be ensured

Instructions have been given to take measures to protect prisoners from heatstroke in Punjab jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Instructions have been given to take measures to protect prisoners from heatstroke in Punjab jails.

According to details, due to the increase in the intensity of heat, the risk of heatstroke has arisen in Punjab jails. Steps should be taken to prevent heatstroke.

IG Prisons official sources said that directions have been sent to all superintendents of jails across the province to prevent heatstroke, by further instructing them that electric coolers and chillers should be installed in the barracks to prevent heatstroke.

They said that water coolers, chillers, and ceiling fans in the jails should be in proper condition. Under the jail rules, cold water should be provided to prisoners and employees. It was directed to ensure the provision of bracket fans for employees on duty at the watch tower. It was also directed to ensure the provision of small water coolers and plastic glasses. During labour work in the sun, prisoners should wear a hat with an umbrella. The jail doctor should give local instructions and guidance according to the weather conditions.

Recent Stories

Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad ..

Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education C ..

1 minute ago
 Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, ..

Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, fans in jails to be ensured

1 minute ago
 Anti-Polio campaign in full swing

Anti-Polio campaign in full swing

1 minute ago
 UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI

UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI

1 minute ago
 AC takes notice of BISP Scam

AC takes notice of BISP Scam

1 minute ago
 PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Isl ..

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

24 minutes ago
China introduces 10G broadband internet service

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

32 minutes ago
 One case registered against provincial Minister Aq ..

One case registered against provincial Minister Aqibullah: IHC told

14 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Punjab Small Industri ..

Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board

14 minutes ago
 Strict action underway against illegal organ trans ..

Strict action underway against illegal organ transplants in Punjab: Khawaja Salm ..

14 minutes ago
 Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to gr ..

Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB

21 minutes ago
 KU seminar highlights issues of climate change

KU seminar highlights issues of climate change

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan